Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Huy Dũng explained how Việt Nam has taken pro-active steps to secure its cyberspace at the APAC Online Policy Forum II. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY — Cybersecurity and policy experts discussed strategies to beef up cyberdefences in the Asia Pacific during the pandemic and beyond at an online forum this week. The APAC Online Policy Forum II, organised by global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, underlined how policies and strategies are formed in APAC, how they remain relevant and effective amidst the continued shift in the region’s threat landscape and how governments can be one step ahead of cybercriminals. Eugene Kaspersky, the company’s CEO, deep dived on the latest cybersecurity threat landscape and trends amplified by the pandemic, particularly the shift in cybercriminals’ targets from smartphones and personal devices to industrial control systems and the internet of things. “Since the beginning of social confinement, we have been observing how the global cybersecurity landscape is being impacted by the pandemic. On one hand, people are at greater risk of cyber intrusions due to their working remotely and spending more time online. On the other, there are more cybercriminals, and they are getting… Read full this story

How APAC countries can be one step ahead of cybercriminals: forum have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.