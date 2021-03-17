Hospital’s neonatology dept recognised for its expert care of premature, low birth-weight babies

Midwife Hồ Thị Ngọc Loan cleans the mouth and body of premature baby being treated at Hùng Vương Hospital's Department of Neonatology in HCM City. VNS Photo Gia Lộc Gia Lộc HCM CITY — The medical staff at Hùng Vương Hospital's Department of Neonatology in HCM City have been recognised for saving thousands of premature babies each year. The department was honoured as one of 45 organisations for outstanding and silent contributions to the community by the Party Committee of HCM City and the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s HCMC chapter at a ceremony on March 12. Midwife Hồ Thị Ngọc Loan was one of those recognised. At the hospital recently, Loan, with soft manners and a tender look, could be seen cleaning the body of a premature baby, putting a new blue dress on the child, and comforting her to sleep with a sweet voice. Other midwives and nurses at the department at the same time were busy taking care of other premature babies, with the hopes of improving their health and discharging them from the hospital so they could stay with their family. Võ Thị Đẹp, chief nurse at the department, said: "Each nurse or midwife takes care of seven to eight babies. The figure can be higher in the peak season when the number of women giving birth… Read full this story

