Investors at the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange. HoSE said it would listen to all feedback from investors regarding new solutions. VNA/VNS Photo Hứa Chung HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) is considering stopping the allowance of order amendments or cancellations during trading activities to reduce system overloads which have troubled traders recently, the bourse said. The proportion of amendment and cancellation orders has tended to increase. If these orders are stopped, the liquidity on HoSE will be eased by 30 per cent. This solution can be implemented immediately without any technical intervention, said HoSE. HoSE said that this solution had certain impacts on investors’ behaviour as they will consider carefully before placing buy and sell orders. Algorithmic trading orders will be harder to execute due to the higher risk. At the same time, split spread orders will also be reduced. However, according to the general manager of a securities company, the suspension of cancellation and amendment orders can be applied theoretically, but in terms of service and experience, it will not be really applicable. “Even at banks, when customers write incorrect payment orders, they can still leave and re-correct,” he said. An individual investor said that in case… Read full this story

HoSE considers suspending amendment and cancellation orders while trading have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.