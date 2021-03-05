Home-made ruby salted salmon

Phan Anh, founder and CEO of Esheep Kitchen Ông Táo’s Kitchen introduces this recipe from Phan Anh, food blogger and founder and CEO of Esheep Kitchen and founder of YÊU BẾP, a Facebook community fanpage with 1.5 million members. Phan Anh said she has made this at home and everyone loved it. The dish is made two days in advance and is great for family reunions. Time: 2 days Serves: 1 finished kilogram Chef’s warning: The most challenging part of making this ruby-coloured salted salmon is how to control the red colour of the ruby red beetroot. It’s super easy, but attention must be paid to the details. I also wanted to add a Vietnamese touch to the dish, in the form of chẳm chéo, together with a special Thai dipping mix and a pinch of orange peel. – You’re advised to deep peel the beetroot, then use the same peeler to peel all. – Press half an apple with its peel, mix the juice with the beetroot peel. – Mix the orange peel with sea salt to flavour the salt. – You can also add some flavour from coriander seeds and dill seeds to add some depth, and they… Read full this story

