Two traders looks at stock prices in front of a big screen. HNX carried out measures to solve congestion on HoSE. — VNA Photo The Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX) is testing a new power board on its system to address the frequent overload issues on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE). HNX just informed its member securities firms about the trial of creating a new power board for HoSE's stocks. This is one of many solutions considered by government agencies to solve overload problems that have occurred more often recently, affecting investors' sentiment. The new power board will follow all of HoSE regulations including session structure, amplitude, order type, price step, or trading lot. The connection, placing order, receiving results and payment will be navigated from securities firms to HNX system. HNX also drafted specification documents on processes and technology to send to member securities companies to cooperate in researching and testing. If any securities firm has finished modifying the system, it can register to test the transaction connection with the HNX. The move came a week after HNX collected opinions from securities firms regarding time for upgrading software systems. On March 3, the State Securities Commission (SSC)… Read full this story

HNX tests new board for HoSE's stocks have 308 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.