Highschool student excels in music and classes

LEADING LIGHT: Võ Minh Quang is an inspiration for other youngsters who love music and studies. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức Among 10 people praised as outstanding young exemplars in Việt Nam in 2020, the youngest face belonged to a high school student in Hà Nội. Võ Minh Quang, 15, who attends the Giảng Võ Secondary School as well as the National Academy of Music, is an inspiration for young people when it comes to studying and loving music. The Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union recently presented him with the Outstanding Young Vietnamese Award 2020 in recognition of his miraculous achievements in both school and in piano contests domestically and internationally. MUSIC MAESTRO: Quang tickling the ivories at home. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức With passion and hard work, and major support from his family, Quang has won nearly 40 awards, including more than 20 first and special prizes. Some are said to be for pianists far beyond his years. He was also the first student and the youngest in Việt Nam to be granted Diploma Licentiate from Trinity College London, in 2019, and LMuSa — Licentiate of Australian Music Examinations Board, in 2019.

