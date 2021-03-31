Health minister holds talks with China, India, Russia ambassadors on COVID-19 vaccines

Health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long during talks with Chinese, Indian, and Russian ambassadors on COVID-19 vaccines. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — International cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to vaccines were discussed during Wednesday’s meetings between Vietnamese health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long and Chinese, Indian and Russian ambassadors. The health minister congratulated the three countries on their achievements in developing, manufacturing, and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, as well as thanked the three countries for their support and cooperation in Việt Nam's own fight against the pandemic. Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Long said Việt Nam has reviewed its protocols on approving foreign COVID-19 vaccines for emergency uses, and cut back on administrative procedures to ensure fast approval and licensing, however, the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine is still the highest priority. Minister Long asked China to support Việt Nam with vaccine supply to ensure coverage for prioritised groups, including Vietnamese citizens who wish to work or study in China as China has started to implement vaccination certificates to facilitate visas for those who had been inoculated with Chinese-made vaccines. Vabiotech Company (under the Ministry of Health) serves as the focal point responsible for approaching, negotiations, and overall… Read full this story

