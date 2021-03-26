Health experts urge parents to take care of children’s mental health

Medical experts warn of rising numbers of young people suffering from depression. Illustrative photosuckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Adolescent suicide is on the rise in Việt Nam, but adults and parents do not know how to identify and support at-risk children, according to doctors. On Sunday, two teenage girls committed suicide together in HCM City's District 2, a shocking incident that has led to public concern about how to prevent adolescent suicide and better care for young people’s mental health. Doctor Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, from the Paediatrics Ward under the Hà Nội Medical University Hospital, told Sức khỏe & đời sống (Health and Life) newspaper that data from several recent small studies in Việt Nam showed the rate of adolescents with depression is 26.3 per cent and 5.8 per cent say they have attempted to commit suicide. The small-scale studies indicated that depression was a common contributing factor, while social and familial problems as well as abuse also often played a role. In her work, doctor Mai said she regular treats children suffering from depression but their parents seem unconcerned or ignorant of the risks of the mental health condition. She said she has even encountered children who self-harm but their parents are… Read full this story

