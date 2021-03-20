HCYU honors foreigners for contributions to youth-related affairs

The insignia were handed over to the awardees at a get-together with international friends of the HCYU which was held in Hanoi on March 19 evening to mark its 90th founding anniversary (March 26). First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said the gathering aimed to recall the process of establishment and development as well as the glorious tradition of the HCYU. The event was also to express gratitude to foreign organisations and individuals for their support, assistance and cooperation with the HCYU over the past time. The support and assistance from foreign organisations and individuals have helped the HCYU to deploy movements and programs to better meet the needs and legitimate benefits of young people and children of Vietnam. UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra congratulated the HCYU on its 90th founding anniversary. He spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government's efforts in promoting the engagement of young people and teenagers in building the Youth Law, policies and program frameworks related to young people over the past years. Malhotra affirmed that the United Nations will continue support youth-related affairs and assist partners and young people's organizations in order to increase the youth's participation in building, implementing… Read full this story

