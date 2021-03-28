HCMC to grant highest level of empowerment to Thu Duc City

While waiting for approval of special mechanisms for the development, the municipal authorities will hand over the highest authority to Thu Duc City to solve its issues and problems promptly Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at a working session. (Photo: SGGP) While waiting for approval of special mechanisms for the development, the municipal authorities will hand over the highest authority to Thu Duc City to solve its issues and problems promptly, said Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong at a working session to approve the implementation of the new city's key tasks in 2021 on March 27. The city's leader allowed the Thu Duc City People's Committee to use the proceeds from public property auctions to invest in its infrastructure investment. Thu Duc City's most important project is the establishment of the Department of Science & Technology and a digital transformation working team, he added. Regarding to the new city's proposal on the State budget collection target of over VND8, 300 billion (US$358.2 million), chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that Thu Duc has enough capacity to reach more than VND10,000 billion (US$431.6 million) and should make every effort to overcome the District… Read full this story

