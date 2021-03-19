Secretary of the HCMC Party's Committee, Nguyen Van Nen and Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc Province People’s Committee, Tran Tue Hien Speaking at the meeting, Director of the municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam said that the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway is 73 km long, connecting HCMC and the Southern provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc. The stretch in HCMC is 2km long, expected to link up to Ring Road No.2 at Go Dua Intersection in Thu Duc City. The section running through Binh Duong Province is 60km long while the section running through Binh Phuoc Province is 11km long. The authorities of the city and the province should continue to carry out virtual field trips based on the localities and complete a study report on the total investment capital and investment modes to submit to ministries of Transport, and Planning and Investment before reporting to the Prime Minister, he added. After the discussion, leaders of HCMC and Binh Phuoc Province came to an agreement on soon implementing the construction project of the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway that has been approved by the Prime Minister. Binh Phuoc Province will take responsibility for carrying out the project;… Read full this story

HCMC, Binh Phuoc plan to start steps in implementing trans-provincial expressway have 293 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.