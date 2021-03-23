HCMC assigns Thu Duc City to collect more than VND8.3 trillion of budget revenue

On March 23, the People’s Council of HCMC held the 24th meeting session. At the meeting, delegates voted to approve the Resolution on the cancellation of the 2021 State budget revenue and expenditure estimates for districts 2, 9, and Thu Duc City and assigned targets of State budget revenue and expenditure in 2021 to Thu Duc City. The reason for this is because Thu Duc City has just been established by merging District 2, District 9, and Thu Duc District. Previously, HCMC assigned District 2 to collect more than VND3.83 trillion, District 9 more than VND2.24 trillion, and Thu Duc District more than VND2.25 trillion. After canceling the 2021 State budget revenue and expenditure estimates for districts 2, 9, and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City entrusted a budget revenue estimate of nearly VND8.33 trillion and budget expenditure of more than VND3.15 trillion for Thu Duc City in 2021. The additional amount from the HCMC budget to the budget of Thu Duc city is VND1.99 trillion. Thus, the target of State budget revenue and expenditure in 2021 for Thu Duc City, the total revenues, total expenditures, and total additions from the city budget for the district budget in 2021… Read full this story

