Hoàng Minh Trí, former Director of the HCM City Institute of Urban Planning. Photo sggp.org.vn Hoàng Minh Trí, former Director of the HCM City Institute of Urban Planning, talks to Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper about the need to have specific planning for the city's path to urbanisation Do you have any comments on HCM City's plan to upgrade some of its neighbouring rural districts into urban precincts under the management of the HCM City administration? Urbanisation is a natural process in outlying dynamic districts like those from HCM City. Of course, HCM City authorities have discussed the economic advantages of changing certain agricultural land into urban/industrial land. In other countries like Russia, the US and elsewhere they have already established mega-urban regions. Of course, in such regions, they have created clusters of urban areas with a nucleus city and satellite cities. Of course, some of them could become a high-tech zone, a university and others. These urban regions are connected through good infrastructure systems, including universities, bus rapid transit (BRT), metro or others. It is indisputable these regions have all been well designed, creating a balance between green areas and mega-urban cities. This could be a good model for the HCM City… Read full this story

HCM City urbanisation efforts need detail planning: official have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.