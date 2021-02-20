HCM City to focus on reviving tourism sector

The Áo Dài (Vietnamese Traditional Dress) Festival is one of HCM City's outstanding tourism and cultural activities, attracting many visitors every year. VNA/VNS Photo Mỹ Phương HCM CITY One of HCM City’s top priorities in 2021 will be support for the hard-hit tourism sector, according to Deputy Chairwoman of the city People's Committee Phan Thị Thắng. At a recent meeting with the Department of Tourism and travel agencies, Thắng said the sector should develop new signature tourism products this year. Nguyễn Ánh Hoa, director of the Department of Tourism, said that tourism promotions are encouraging local residents to buy tours at prestigious service providers to avoid low-quality products. She pointed out that the health of local tourism businesses in the first three months of the year was “very weak”. Hoa proposed that the Government continue tax payment extensions and tax reductions for value-added tax and corporate income tax. It also said that businesses should try to access preferential loans and restructure their repayment periods. About 90 per cent of small and medium-sized tourism businesses and inbound travel agencies in the city have temporarily stopped operation because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said. Only 40-50 per cent of local tour guides and 10 per cent of foreign tour guides now have jobs. All of them are official staff of… Read full this story

