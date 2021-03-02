HCM City to focus on AI in aim to become ‘smart city’ by 2030

HCM City leaders look at AI products displayed at an exhibition held on the “Day for AI and IT Enterprises” event recently in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài HCM CITY — HCM City authorities plan to promote Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of its effort to become a smart city with e-government, e-enterprises and an electronic society by 2030. Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the plan, part of the programme on “research and development of AI applications in HCM City for the 2020-2030 period”, will play an important role in smart-city development in the next five years. Under the programme, a database of all sectors, ranging from housing, transport and environment to healthcare, will share data among all the city’s administrative departments. This will help social organisations, businesses and residents have better access to public information and services online provided through mobile devices and other means, according to Đức. The programme also focuses on researching and developing technologies using AI, developing human resources for AI through education and training, and enhancing academic communications with foreign AI professionals. The city will focus on developing start-ups and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the field of AI. The city is encouraging businesses to apply AI to enhance competitiveness and is also calling for investment in the field and promotion of AI products made by Vietnamese. The city aims to increase… Read full this story

