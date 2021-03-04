HCM City to build ‘golden brands’ for agricultural products

Cần Giờ District specialties that have been granted Trademark Certificates are part of HCM City’s effort to develop ‘golden brands’ for local agricultural products. – Photo dost.hochiminhcity.gov.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is building a ‘golden brand’ for its agricultural enterprises, Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the city’s People Committee, has said. In 2020, none of the 30 enterprises receiving the HCM City Golden Brand Award were in the agricultural sector. Hoan has encouraged enterprises to develop brands for local agricultural products and services. Cần Giờ District specialties, for example, that have already been branded include dried shark catfish, bird’s nest and mango. The development of high-value agricultural products together with tourism will benefit the local economy and maintain agriculture. Đinh Minh Hiệp, director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the city will continue to call for more investment in agriculture. The aim is to increase its number of agricultural enterprises to 2,000 from the 1,910 enterprises in 2020. Ninety per cent of agricultural enterprises in Việt Nam are small or micro sized, with capital of less than VNĐ10 billion (US$430,000). The country’s agriculture sector targets being ranked in the top 15 in the world, in which the agricultural processing sector would rank among the top 10 countries by… Read full this story

