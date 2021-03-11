HCM City to add more public parks

Phú Hữu Park recently opened in Thủ Đức city providing new green space for locals. — Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — HCM City plans to expand the number of public green spaces between now and 2030 with an aim to improve the quality of life and beauty of the city. Under the plan, the city will add 450ha of public parks and 10ha of public green space by 2025. By 2030, there will be one square metre of parks and 3-4sq.m of general green space per capita. Urban planning expert Dr. Phạm Sanh said the main cause for a shortage of green space in the city is the lack of State funds allocated for greenery projects. Funds have been used for other urgent needs such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure items. To pave the way for the plan, the Department of Construction will recall all public parks used for private purposes and call for investment from companies to open up new public areas with high quality. The city will also take action to move factories out of residential zones and use that land to create new public parks with plenty of trees. Đỗ Anh Khang, vice chairman of Gò Vấp District People's Committee, said that it was high time for the city to build more green parks and plant more trees. The city is… Read full this story

