HCM City theatres reach out to younger audiences

"Dạ cổ hoài lang" is a popular stage performace among young audiences. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn HCM CITY – Local art units and stage performers must be more creative with their products and consider creating new stage performances at school theatres to reach younger audiences, experts have said. Theatrical performances in HCM City resumed on March 1. As traditional art has been struggling with attracting young audiences' interest, the Việt Nam Association of Theatrical Artists has been working on the "Building young audiences for local stages" project and has conducted research for future planning. The year 2020 marked an unprecedented year in the history of theatrical and artistic activities. Nearly the first six months went by without any activity due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this offered an opportunity for the stage performance industry to seek new directions. People's Artist Trịnh Thúy Mùi, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Association of Theatrical Artists, said the new project has been supported by experts. Each region plans to come up with a different model to bring stage performances closer to the youth. She said the stage performance industry has been put into a challenging position in which they must start producing meaningful content for young audiences. New stage performance activities have been introduced this month.

