HCM City takes steps to control noise pollution

Home karaoke can be a joy to some, but many others consider it a nightmare as the singing can be deafening and last for hours, disturbing people’s daily lives. Photo vntintuc.net HCM CITY— The HCM City Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed allowing the use of mobile apps to measure noise levels in residential areas. The apps will help wards and communes to promptly handle noise pollution in residential areas. The source of the noise is often from karaoke singing, both at bars and at homes. Phan Đình An, chairman of Ward 6, Gò Vấp District, said local authorities currently have no means to measure the volume level of the noise. He said the city should require local authorities to use specific software or apps to measure the noise level. Nguyễn Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said prevention and control of noise violations was important to maintain security and ensure tranquillity for residents. The chairman directed the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to take responsibility and coordinate with the city's Police Department to urgently research and propose solutions to the problem. Solutions include a new law, enforcement of the law, education, and mass mobilization. These solutions must be submitted to the chairman of the People’s Committee by the end of the month. The city department… Read full this story

