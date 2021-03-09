Students at Hoa Sen University in HCM City. Experts recommended HCM City focus on research and development of artificial intelligence, especially training human resources in the field. — Photo courtesy of the university HCM CITY — HCM City must focus on research and development of artificial intelligence, especially training human resources in AI, experts have said. Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the city People's Committee, said the aim was to promote R&D in AI applications in the next five years. AI is increasingly used in various fields like transportation, public security, production, finance, and e-commerce. The city hopes to annually increase by 20 per cent the number of scientific works, AI patents and AI applications, and to invite leading foreign AI experts to work in the city. While AI technologies are used in many sectors in the city, research and training are weak compared to other places in the world, and it also lacks AI experts, scientists and policymakers, according to the official. According to a master plan for developing IT human resources, Việt Nam needs one million workers in the field but only 600,000 IT students are trained at 400 higher educational institutes and eight major IT training centres as of the end… Read full this story

HCM City should embrace AI technologies: experts have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.