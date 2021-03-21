Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said at a meeting held last Friday (March 19) to review the National Action Programme for Children in the 2012-2020 period. Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Concerted efforts and much tougher penalties are needed to prevent sexual abuse of children, a HCM City leader has said. Most cases of abuse were perpetrated by family members or caregivers, Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, told a meeting held on Friday to review the 2012-20 National Action Programme for Children. The abuse could have long-term behavioural, developmental and mental health problems, he said. It was critical to educate the public about identifying, preventing, and blowing the whistle on sexual abuse to ensure children are protected, he said. He instructed the police to quickly investigate complaints about sexual abuse or assault of children and make public the offenders' identity. A hotline should be set up for victims, and concerted efforts by various agencies were needed to respond rapidly to any incident, he said. Ngô Xuân Thọ, deputy head of the city police department's criminal investigation office, said 790 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in 2012-20. Củ Chi District led with 117 of… Read full this story

​​​​​​​HCM City seeks concerted efforts to protect children from sexual abuse have 244 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.