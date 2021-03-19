HCM City Oncology Hospital joins project on improving breast cancer treatment in VN

Delegates sign a Memorandum of Understanding on implementing a project on improving access to advanced therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Việt Nam during 2020-25 on March 18. — Photo Roche Vietnam HCM CITY — The HCM City Oncology Hospital will join with the Vietnam Medical Association and Roche Vietnam in implementing a project on improving access to advanced therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients during 2020-25 as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on March 18. Under the framework of the MoU, the hospital will focus on strengthening patient and community awareness about breast cancer and improving doctor's breast cancer diagnosis and treatment ability at the hospital. Priority will be given to increasing access to treatment with advanced therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients yearly in the hospital and support optimising breast cancer diagnosis and treatment database built by the Vietnam Social Insurance and National Cancer Institute. HCM City Oncology hospital director Phạm Xuân Dũng said that there was an increase in the rate of cures in cancer in general and breast cancer in particular day by day as result of the application of advances in medicine along with early detection and patient's access to advanced therapies. "However, Dũng said, breast… Read full this story

