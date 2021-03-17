HCM City museums launch apps for viewing exhibitions

The HCM City Museum of Vietnamese History has opened an online exhibition of ancient artefacts, paintings and sculptures from collections of Victor Thomas Holbé, a French pharmacist who worked in South Việt Nam in the 1920s. To view the exhibition, visit the website www.baotanglichsutphcm.com.vn. (Photo courtesy of the museum) HCM CITY— Museums in HCM City are using smart technology to offer online displays as part of their effort to develop business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The HCM City Museum of Vietnamese History has launched an online exhibition with 3D technology, smart apps and websites with the aim of expanding the museum's activities and showcases to the public. "With digital technology, viewers can see connections between objects and contexts, and visualise and learn about historical periods and culture through space and time," said Dr. Hoàng Anh Tuấn, the museum's director. “We are working to build the museum as an interactive museum by using modern technology applications to convey the most effective content and information." Last week, the museum opened an online exhibition of ancient artefacts, paintings and scluptures from the collection of Victor Thomas Holbé, a French pharmacist who worked in South Việt Nam in the 1920s. The objects from China, Japan, India and Việt Nam were made in the late 18th and 19th centuries from stone, gem, ivory… Read full this story

