HCM City keen on using IT to speed up e-government

HCM City has a target of processing 90 per cent of city-level documents online by 2030. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The HCM City's People Committee has approved a plan to increase the use of information technology in 2021-25 as it seeks to develop e-governance and improve its information security. Its main goals include integrating all level-3 and -4 online public services related to individual citizens and businesses into the National Public Service Portal, and processing 50 per cent of applications for public services online. It also seeks to ensure 90 per cent, 80 per cent and 60 per cent of documents at the provincial-, district- (including Thủ Đức City) and ward-levels respectively are processed online. To fulfill the goals, city authorities have set up key tasks including completing the legal frameworks, developing technical facilities, databases, platforms, applications and services, and training capable human resources. Besides, the city will study how to adopt advanced technologies and attract IT resources and boost international co-operation. It aims to become a smart city with an innovative and comprehensive digital government and digital enterprises from by 2030. Deputy director of the city's Department of Information and Communications, Võ Thị Trung Trinh, said raising public awareness of digital transformation…

