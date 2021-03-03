Costing more than 4.84 trillion VND (211.2 million USD), the project is slated to complete in July 2023, in conjunction with the completion of the Tan Son Nhat international airport’s Terminal 3. The project, approved in December 2019, includes the building of a six-lane 4km road, an intersection tunnel, and a 1,200m overpass in front of the Terminal 3. Apart from the project, the city also conducting procedures to implement the expansion of Hoang Hoa Tham road and upgrading of Cong Hoa road around the Tan Son Nhat airport. The construction of both projects was initially set to begin in 2020 but it was delayed due to problems in site clearance. Source: VNA

HCM City: early start proposed for over 4.8 trillion VND traffic project have 221 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.