Ho Chi Minh City will continue the closure of discos, bars, karaoke parlors to ensure safety amid COVID-19 pandemic, while other service business types will be resumed from March 9. Discos, bars, karaoke parlors in HCM City will continue to be closed (Photo: VNA) Under a dispatch issued by the Chairman of the city People's Committee on March 8, the city leader asked heads of departments, sectors and agencies to localities to continue strictly implementing directions of the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control as well as the Health Ministry and the city in pandemic prevention and control measures, including the "5K message". Locals are advised to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures, especially in wearing facemask in public places, washing hands, and keeping safe distance. The city leader asked the Department of Information and Communications to strengthen communications on measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, especially the "5K message" – khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration). So far, HCM City has seen 210 COVID-19 infections, including 68 domestically-transmitted cases. The city has spent 26 days without any new… Read full this story

HCM City continues closure of discos, bars, karaoke parlors have 270 words, post on dtinews.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.