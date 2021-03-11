Hải Phòng traces people after woman tests positive for virus in Australia

The area where the COVID-19 patents reside has been locked down. — VNA/VNS Photo HẢI PHÒNG — The northern city of Hải Phòng is tracing people who had close contact with two local residents who tested positive for the coronavirus when they arrived in Australia. The patients included a 42-year-old woman and her child, born in 2003, residing on Nguyễn Công Trứ Street of Lê Chân District. They travelled to Hà Nội on February 26 where their samples were negative for the virus. They flew to Australia on February 28 and arrived in the country on March 1 after transiting in Singapore. The child tested negative for the virus on March 3, while the mother was declared infected three days later. The city's authorities have asked people who had contacts with the two patients from February 20-28 to contact medical centres in their residential areas or the hotline of the Hải Phòng Health Department, 0978 789 499, 0902 210 218, or 0912 498 366 to receive support. All 13 F1 (direct contact) cases (including 11 in Lê Chân District, one in Hồng Bàng District), and one in Ngô Quyền District) and all 36 related cases in Lê Chân District tested negative for the virus, however. — VNS
- New Jersey veteran tested positive for rare tick-borne virus before death, daughter says
- Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
- Ebola mysteriously hid in a woman for more than a year before spreading
- Belgian prosecutor claims people smugglers told port officials that lorry container where 39 migrants died was full of cookies and biscuits
- Vietnamese woman claims 15-year-old brother is the 'youngest victim' of migrant truck tragedy and died in 'bid to be reuninted with his parents who are both illegally living in Britain'
- Woman had to have toes amputated after Thai fish pedicure
- From the horrific rape of a two-year-old girl in Tennant Creek to a mass murder-suicide and needles in strawberries: The stories of 2018 that rocked Australia
- 'I ripped the condom, I got you': Victim reveals the horrific moment the 'HIV hairdresser' phoned to gloat about deliberately infecting him with the virus
- 'Your father's not your father': when DNA tests reveal more than you bargained for
- ‘Sovereign’ cryptocurrencies serve governments, not people
Hải Phòng traces people after woman tests positive for virus in Australia have 361 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.