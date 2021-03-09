Hải Phòng City ends lockdown of two last locations

Residents in Block 112, Dư Hàng Worker’s Residential Area, Lê Chân District celebrate after the lockdown is lifted. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng HẢI PHÒNG — Hải Phòng City has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations of Hamlet 4 of Lôi Động Village, Thủy Nguyên District and Block 112 of Dư Hàng Worker’s Residential Area, Dư Hàng Ward, Lê Chân District from midnight on Tuesday. Previously, a 26-year-old female nurse, who worked at the city's Transport Hospital was found positive for SARS-CoV-2 after the city conducted tests for medical staff on February 21. The nurse lives in Hamlet 4 of Lôi Động Village. Also the same day, the city's Preventive Medicine Centre took samples of a male nurse, 28, who worked at the city's Transport Hospital, which were positive for SARS-CoV-2. He lives in Block 112, Dư Hàng Ward, Lê Chân District. Therefore, the areas, where the two patients live, were locked down for 14 days. According to a report by the city's health department, the two patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and have been under active treatment now. A total of 2,557 samples of people, who directly contacted the two patients, already tested negative three times, the report said…. Read full this story

