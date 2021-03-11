Hải Phòng and Bắc Ninh launch COVID-19 vaccination drive

Bùi Thị Thanh Nhung, a nurse working at the quarantine centre in Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital, was the first person in Hải Phòng City to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. VNA/VNS An Đăng HẢI PHÒNG — The northern city of Hải Phòng on Thursday provided COVID-19 vaccinations to 60 medical workers of the Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital. Trần Anh Cường, director of Hải Phòng Department of Health, said priority would be given to frontline health workers who are treating COVID-19 patients or involved in epidemiological investigations and those working at centralised quarantine facilities. An additional 90 medical workers and staff are expected to get vaccinated on Friday. Cường said vaccination sites have been requested to arrange facilities and staff to offer medical assistance to anyone reporting side effects from the vaccine, he said. Bùi Thị Thanh Nhung, a nurse working at a quarantine centre in Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital, said she was glad to be the first at the hospital to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot yesterday. She has pledged to dedicate herself to the city's pandemic prevention and said she hoped the pandemic would be repelled soon. The vaccination drive also began in Bắc Ninh Province on… Read full this story

