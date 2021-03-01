Hải Dương starts to ease lockdown measures in places, enters ‘new normal’

A worker at clothing factory Haivina in Gia Lộc District, Hải Dương Province, is tested for COVID-19 before resuming work. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HÀ NỘI — With the local COVID-19 outbreaks gradually being brought under control, the northern province of Hải Dương will lift some restrictions in certain areas on March 3, after 15 days of stringent province-wide lockdown measures. Since January 27, the province has recorded over 600 COVID-19 local infections (nearly 300 have recovered), becoming the largest outbreak in the country since the pandemic began early last year, mostly centred around a number of hotspots. Phạm Xuân Thăng, Secretary of Hải Dương Party Committee, at Monday’s meeting on COVID-19, said the outbreaks in the province are gradually being brought under control: “It’s time the fight against the pandemic turns to a new chapter, maintaining a balance between socio-economic development and keeping the pandemic in check.” Hải Dương Party Committee said the anti-pandemic measures must cause the least possible disruptions to socio-economic development, the flow of goods, and business activities in the province. Hải Dương authorities agreed to divide the localities in the province into two groups under different restrictions depending on the COVID-19 risks. Four high-risk localities, including Hải Dương City,… Read full this story

