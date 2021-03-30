Hải Dương Province, COVID-19 hot spot, to enter ‘new normal’ starting April

Health workers disinfecting an ambulance vehicle carrying the last recovered COVID-19 patients from Hải Dương Province’s second COVID-19 treatment field hospital before the hospital is dissolved on March 28. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Tú HÀ NỘI — Life in Hải Dương Province will return to the "new normal” state starting April 1 as students are going back to school and restaurants and cafes can open with anti-pandemic measures ensured, the provincial authorities have announced. Based on the epidemiological situation, Hải Dương, the biggest COVID-19 epicentre of the country in the third wave of infections with over 700 cases recorded since January 27, decided to end the implementation of measures to prevent the pandemic under Directive 19 of the Prime Minister. High-risk services such as bars, discotheques, karaoke parlours and massage businesses will remain suspended until April 15. Hải Dương City, Chí Linh City and Kim Thành District, the former hotspots in the province, were asked to carry on with certain strict anti-pandemic measures. Provincial leaders asked local units to continue tightening pandemic prevention tasks in businesses, especially businesses outside industrial zones. These measures include wearing a mask when going out and a ban on large gatherings. The provincial police are asked to help strictly control those who enter the province… Read full this story
