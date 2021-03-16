Hải Dương lifts social distancing restrictions following declining number of COVID-19 community cases

A member of staff at a canteen in a factory in Cẩm Giàng District, Hải Dương Province prepares to welcome back workers. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HẢI DƯƠNG — Students in some districts of the northern Hải Dương Province, Việt Nam's biggest COVID-19 cluster to date, will return to school next week as the local authorities lift a number of social distancing restrictions. The outbreak in the province has been controlled with the number of new infection cases in community decreasing significantly, local authorities said in their latest public announcement. The whole province began social distancing on February 16 after a surge in community cases. The majority of those measures ended on March 3. Areas like Kinh Môn Town, Cẩm Giàng District, Kim Thành District, which recorded a high number of new cases, continued to apply some restrictions following Directive 15 from the Prime Minister. Starting from March 18, local authorities will allow transport operations, businesses, services and reopening of sports facilities and relic sites but still under strict public health safety conditions. Festivals, religious activities and crowd gatherings will continue to be suspended. The authorities ordered non-essential services like entertainment venues, beauty and spa, karaoke parlours and pubs to remain closed. Some… Read full this story

