Hà Nội’s police detain man for anti-State propaganda

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nộ's police have taken a man into custody as they investigate allegations of "making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam" under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code. The Investigation Security Agency under the municipal Department of Public Security said on Monday that they arrested Lê Trọng Hùng, born in 1979 and living in Thanh Lương Ward in the capital's Hai Bà Trưng District. The Hà Nội People's Procuracy on Saturday approved the Investigation Security Agency's decision to detain Hùng and search his home. Investigations are underway in line with regulations, the police said. VNS
