Hà Nội’s plan to relocate residents cautiously welcomed

A degraded house of Trần Thị Dzung, of Alley No 61, Cửa Đông Street, Hoàn Kiếm District. —VNA/VNS Photo Trung Nguyên HÀ NỘI — Phạm Đức Bách, 41, of Alley 74, Hàng Khoai Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, applauded after hearing that his family might benefit from the city administration's plan to relocate residents in four inner districts of Hà Nội from now until 2030. Bách said three generations of his family had lived in the nearly-20sq.m house in the alley for many years. In total, 15 people from three households live in the alley and have to share one toilet, he added. "It's very inconvenient," he said. Whenever guests visited his house, he had to take them to a coffee shop nearby because his house was too small and degraded, he added. Bách said he always dreamed about having a bigger house. "However, what I worry about the most is what to do to earn a living after moving to a new place," he said. Currently, his family makes an income from their phở (beef noodle soup) shop near the alley with many familiar customers, he said. Similarly to Bách, Trần Thị Dzung, of Alley No 61, Cửa Đông Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, said she had… Read full this story

