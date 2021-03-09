Hà Nội to test 4,000 people at risk of contracting COVID-19

HCM City keeps discos, bars, karaoke parlors shut Two new COVID-19 cases announced on Sunday morning Việt Nam to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on March 8: Health minister Hà Nội to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8 Mekong Delta provinces step up COVID preventive measures as 2 test positive in Đồng Tháp People have their body temperature checked and sanitise their hands when visiting Thăng Long Imperial Citadel on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — About 4,000 people who work in industrial zones, restaurants or live in apartment buildings that accommodate many foreigners in Hà Nội will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by March 19. The testing aims to help the city's authorities detect COVID-19 cases in the community early, particularly in high-risk areas like restaurants, coach stations, factories or areas where many foreigners reside. According to the city's health department, the tests will be conducted first in residential areas in Nam Từ Liêm District and An Khánh Industrial Zone in Hoài Đức District on March 11 and March 12. People in other districts will be tested from March 15 to March 19. Under the plan, 1,500 wokers in four industrial zones – Bắc Thăng Long, Phú Nghĩa, An Khánh and… Read full this story
- 80% of Nigeria’s 200 million people risk contracting COVID-19 ― Wambebe, WHO consultant
- Castro brothers' stepmother, Alice Guzman, has died after contracting COVID-19
- Number of people infected with COVID-19 through contact increasing in Kerala: CM Vijayan
- Florida temporarily shutters emergency operations center after 12 employees contract COVID-19
- Amitabh Bachchan's staff to undergo antibodies test to determine how Bachchans contracted COVID-19
- Colleges Prepare to Test Thousands of Students for Covid-19
- Survey outside red zones to spot people at high risk of Covid-19 infection
- Love Island star Marcel Somerville is 'rushed to hospital after developing a fever and passing out amid fears he's contracted COVID-19'
- Unexposed people may have COVID-19-specific memory T cells
- Chennai becomes first city to test five lakh residents for COVID-19
Hà Nội to test 4,000 people at risk of contracting COVID-19 have 330 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.