Hà Nội to test 4,000 people at risk of contracting COVID-19

People have their body temperature checked and sanitise their hands when visiting Thăng Long Imperial Citadel on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — About 4,000 people who work in industrial zones, restaurants or live in apartment buildings that accommodate many foreigners in Hà Nội will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by March 19. The testing aims to help the city's authorities detect COVID-19 cases in the community early, particularly in high-risk areas like restaurants, coach stations, factories or areas where many foreigners reside. According to the city's health department, the tests will be conducted first in residential areas in Nam Từ Liêm District and An Khánh Industrial Zone in Hoài Đức District on March 11 and March 12. People in other districts will be tested from March 15 to March 19. Under the plan, 1,500 wokers in four industrial zones – Bắc Thăng Long, Phú Nghĩa, An Khánh and… Read full this story

