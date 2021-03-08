Hà Nội to review planning of industrial and export processing zones

Workers in Sumi-Hanel Company in Hà Nội's Sài Đồng B Industrial Zone. VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is requiring relevant agencies to review the planning of the city's industrial and export processing zones to make them develop more effectively. Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Hà Nội, said after reviewing, the Management Board of Hà Nôi Industrial and Export Processing Zones (HIZA) must propose changes to make it suitable with the city's current development. The changes can relate to the termination of some existing zones or addition of more zones to the city's planning. Planning was the most important issue determining the effective development of industrial zones in the city, Quyền noted. Currently, there are nine industrial zones in operation in Hà Nội, covering a total area of 1,369 ha. The occupancy rate reaches 95 per cent. Last year, the industrial zones attracted 11 new investment projects with registered capital of US$32.8 million and VNĐ144.4 billion. Another 21 existing investment projects in the zones also added more registered capital worth $72.9 million and VNĐ147 billion during the year. The revenue of enterprises in the industrial zones reached $7.6 billion last year, down 2… Read full this story

