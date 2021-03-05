Hà Nội to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8

People prayed outside the closed-for-public Quán Thánh Temple in Hà Nội on February 16, when the order to shut down religious sites and streetside stalls took effect. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Religious establishments, relic sites and temples in Hà Nội will re-open on March 8 with preventive measures being still in place after they were temporarily closed to contain local COVID-19 outbreaks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng said. However, he underlined at a meeting on Thursday that religious activities should be downsized, and organised online to prevent the spread of the virus. Dũng ordered localities to enhance inspections and punish any violations of pandemic prevention, particularly restaurants, coffee shops, tea stalls and karaoke parlours, among others who resume operations without getting permission. Additionally, drastic measures must be deployed to monitor people coming from pandemic-hit areas, while online health declarations using QR code should be carried out from Friday, he added. The capital city has gone 17 days without any new community COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five cases have been logged in the city since the latest COVID-19 wave hit the country on January 27. Although the pandemic has been put under control, the city needs to strictly follow the prevention… Read full this story

