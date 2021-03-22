Hà Nội to organise five goods weeks to stimulate consumption

Customers buy products at a Vietnamese goods week event. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade will organise five Vietnamese Goods Weeks in Hà Nội this year to stimulate domestic demand and increase total retail sales, thereby helping businesses and farmers consume products. Specifically, the five weeks will have a scale of about 100 standard booths each week and will be held in the districts of Hà Đông, Hai Bà Trưng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quốc Oai and Ba Vì. Businesses and co-operatives will exhibit their food products, textiles, footwear, consumer goods, OCOP products of Hà Nội and other provinces and cities. Notably, Hà Nội will support 50 per cent of booth costs for participating units with a maximum of two booths per unit; similar support will be provided to each locality. In which, the city will pay attention to support localities and businesses of Hà Nội and other provinces in consuming agricultural products, aquatic products, and fruit, which face difficulties in consumption due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, it will also strengthen communication and promotion, create the best conditions for businesses to reach consumers and expand the market. The participating… Read full this story

