Ha Noi strives to have 900 firms in supporting industries

Ha Noi has set a target of having 900 businesses operating in supporting industries this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Ha Noi has set a target of having 900 businesses operating in the supporting industries this year, with 300 eligible to join global production networks of multinational groups in Viet Nam. The target was set in Plan No 49/KH-UBND on the local supporting industry development programme in 2021, issued by the municipal People's Committee earlier this month. Under the plan, supporting industries would make up 16 per cent of the total production value of the city's processing and manufacturing sector. Those industries' industrial development index is hoped to expand 11 per cent annually. The plan also put forth tasks to help with the development of supporting industries like connecting firms and assisting them in becoming suppliers of domestic and foreign customers, attracting foreign investment in those industries and supporting enterprises in adopting advanced business and production administration systems as well as in promoting R&D activities, technology transfer and modernisation. Ha Noi has aligned the development of supporting industries with the orientation of industrial development, which will focus on making spare parts and accessories for high-tech industries, garment-textile, and leather and footwear.

