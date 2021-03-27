Hà Nội property prices surge due to Red River urban planning reports

Land near the Red River dike is also offered a price of up to VNĐ50-55 million sq.m, nearly double from before due to the Red River urban area planning. — Photo dantri.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Property prices in some areas of Hà Nội have surged strongly after reports on draft planning for the Red River urban area were released in June. The Red River urban planning project aims to develop an area of ​​about 11,000 hectares in 13 districts including Đan Phượng, North Từ Liêm, Tây Hồ, Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàng Mai, Thanh Trì, Thường Tín, Mê Linh, Đông Anh, Long Biên and Gia Lâm. Per the project, there will be dozens of bridges built across the Red River and many parks, and cultural, tourist, service and entertainment works, modern ecological urban areas will also be built on both sides of the Red River. The plans have led to expectations that property prices in this area will increase strongly, especially after the planning is approved. The trading of property in ​Cự Khối Ward in Long Biên District has increased strongly, reported the Vietnam News Agency. According to Nguyễn Quang Huy – a real estate broker – the current price is VNĐ68-70 million… Read full this story

