One of the suspects. — Photo nld.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District on Sunday said they are investigating alleged attacks by a group of young men on foreign women in the West Lake area. The police said they had initially identified 25 people for alleged involvement in the case and have summoned them to the police office. The police also invited the victims to the office to help identify the attackers. Initial investigations showed the attackers worked in groups and rode motorbikes. Earlier, the police of Tây Hồ District’s Quảng An Ward received petitions from some victims who said they were attacked by a group of young people riding motorbikes. They were accused of throwing bricks at the victims and hitting them with belts. The case is under investigation and the violators will be strictly punished in line with the law, according to the police. — VNS
- Singapore police investigate Hong Kong protest bar meeting
- Police investigating reports con woman Samantha Azzopardi targeted Melbourne family
- Up to FOURTEEN care home workers are reported living in one small house as police investigating 'modern slavery' arrest three men
- Mum's horrific injuries after partner who attacked 17 women hit her with hammer
- Jordan attack: foreign tourists among several stabbed in Jerash
- Pakistan police investigate 'joint suicide' of sisters-in-law
- Libya migrant attack: UN investigators suspect foreign jet bombed centre
- Emiliano Sala: Police investigate 'shameful' fake boarding pass
- Missing Hawaii diver’s recovered clothing has evidence of shark attack, investigators say
- Nigel Farage: Police investigate Brexit Party leader's vow to 'take knife to pen pushers'
Hà Nội police investigate attacks on foreign women have 260 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.