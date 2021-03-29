Điện Biên Phủ Street in Hà Nội was inundated following heavy rains in 2019. — VNA/VNS Dương Giang Director of Hà Nội's Deparment of Agriculture and Rural Development Chu Phú Mỹ talks to Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) newspaper about the city's plan to mitigate the consequences of natural disasters and cope with the impacts of climate change. What are the measures Hà Nội has carried out to prevent and cope with natural disasters? Hà Nội capital city is the political, cultural, scientific, educational and economic centre of the country with a dense population, so even the slight impact of natural disasters causes great losses. To mitigate this, the city has implemented many measures and been proactive in prevention and control work as well as search and rescue along with climate change response. We have enhanced communication work, training and exercise activities to raise awareness of both the authorities and the public. We have also strengthened the infrastructure, facilities and equipment. Local residents have been trained with basic skills to cope with hazardous weather conditions. These have shown remarkable results. While the risk of flooding reduces, the inundation has been increasing in some localities. What are your thoughts on this?… Read full this story

Hà Nội needs to be proactive in coping with natural disasters: official have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.