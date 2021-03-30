Hà Nội FC avoid shock with late equaliser against Hà Tĩnh

Geovane Magno (right) peels away to celebrate his late equaliser. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI — Football can be a cruel mistress, just ask Hà Nội FC and Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh. While last week Hà Nội were on the end of misfortune in the form of Đỗ Hùng Dũng’s horrific injury , on Monday night it was the capital side inflicting misery on Hà Tĩnh with a late, late equaliser. The visiting minnows would likely have been happy with a 1-1 draw in Hàng Đẫy Stadium at the start of the night but after 85 minutes of holding a 1-0 lead, conceding a late goal was a bitter pill to swallow. The Hà Tĩnh players dropped to their knees in a mix of exhaustion and disappointment at the final whistle, a testament to both the monumental effort they put in against far technically superior opponents and how close they came to snatching an upset win. The result leaves Hà Nội fourth in the V.League 1 table on 10 points, while Hà Tĩnh are second from bottom with just five points. The home side dominated possession throughout the match but Hà Tĩnh were dangerous on the counter early on and… Read full this story

