Hà Nội beat Hải Phòng to get off the mark in V.League 1

Đỗ Hùng Dũng of Hà Nội celebrates his goal against Hải Phòng in the V.League 1 on Saturday. Photo bongdaplus.vn Football HẢI PHÒNG — Hà Nội FC secured their first win in the V.League 1 this year after beating Hải Phòng 2-0 at Lạch Tray Stadium in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Saturday. Đỗ Hùng Dũng and Ngân Văn Đại scored the goals for Hà Nội, after goalie Bùi Tấn Trường had kept out a Hải Phòng penalty in the 24th minute. "If we conceded first, it would have been difficult to come back. Trường's save helped the team have the morale to bounce back. It was the turning point of the game," said coach Chu Đình Nghiêm of Hà Nội. In the 24th minute, Jermie Lynch of the hosts penetrated Hà Nội's penalty area and went down after a soft challenge from Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh of Hà Nội. Referee Ngô Duy Lân gave the questionable penalty to the hosts, but Lynch's tame effort was comfortably saved by Trường. "It was a situation that changed the game. Winning is important because we had not won any points in the last two games. The team's spirit was very heavy, after this victory,…

