Gov’t addresses enforcement issues in amended Law on Intellectual Property

Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt speaks about the neeed to amend the Law on Intellectual Property at a workshop held on March 12 in HCM City. VNA/VNS Tiến Lực HCM CITY — The Law on Intellectual Property is being amended to address shortcomings in enforcement, Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt said at a workshop held on Friday in HCM City. "The amendment will create a more sufficient legal framework for activities relating to intellectual property in the country," Đạt said."The amended law will help also improve the effectiveness in the implementation of international commitments." Sam Wood, deputy consul general at the British Consulate in HCM City, said: "Intellectual property enforcement remains a business concern in Việt Nam. The inadequacy of intellectual property enforcement information and resulting lack of transparency is a barrier for foreign investors." "I hope that discussions in the workshop will be informative for revisions of the intellectual property law following Việt Nam commitments under international treaties," he added. The Intellectual Property Office of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, in co-operation with the Copyright Office of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and…

