‘Global Guytalk’ encourages men to talk about things they rarely talk about

A visitor seen at the 'Global Guytalk' exhibition at the Vietnamese Women's Museum. HÀ NỘI An exhibition aiming to encourage male engagement in the work for gender equal societies opened at the Vietnamese Women's Museum yesterday. Entitled Global Guytalk , the exhibition has been curated by the Swedish Institute to address the prevailing masculinity role and some of the obstacles for men speaking with other men about their feelings. The Swedish gender equality initiative "guy dinner" was established in 2016 and has since enjoyed great success. In cooperation with the Swedish Institute and the non-profit foundation Make Equal, the Embassy of Sweden in Hà Nội now introduces Global Guytalk in Việt Nam, aiming to start conversations between men that can influence attitudes and increase gender equality. Swedish Ambassador Ann Måwe delivers a speech at the opening of 'Global Guytalk' exhibition in Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of Swedish Embassy "In collaboration between Make Equal, the Swedish Institute "guy dinner" now goes international and becomes Global Guytalk . It is exciting to launch it in Việt Nam today. The aim is to give men the chance to participate in conversations about how norms and expectations form them, and how they can contribute to creating…

