Gia Lai Province fourth in VN to start COVID-19 vaccinations

A health worker is injected with COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning in the Central Highland province of Gia Lai. — VNA/VNS Photo GIA LAI — The COVID-19 vaccination drive reached the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Tuesday, making it the fourth locality in Việt Nam to vaccinate people on the front lines of fighting the pandemic after Hà Nội, HCM City and Hải Dương Province. Sixty-one medical workers and staff at Gia Lai Province's Field Hospital and 39 others in the province's General Hospital are expected to get vaccinated on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another 1,800 vaccine doses will be transferred to Gia Lai Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and then distributed to lower-level healthcare facilities where people in priority groups will receive vaccine shots. According to head of the Central Highland Region's Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Viên Chinh Chiến, work to prepare and carry out the vaccination drive in the province was done excellently. The province's Field Hospital has arranged facilities and staff to offer medical assistance to anyone reporting side effects from the vaccine, Chiến said. On Monday, Việt Nam started its COVID-19 vaccination drive by inoculating 377 medical workers at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City and National Hospital for Tropical… Read full this story
