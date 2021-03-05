General Staff leader inspects Naval Region 2

On this occasion, the delegation inspected training work and regularity building at Missile Ship 378 and the ship simulation training center under the region’s Brigade 167. Reportedly, the units have implemented combat scenarios to protect national sovereignty over seas and islands as requested by the delegation. In addition, the delegation was briefed on the units’ task performance last year as well as their training work this year. Representatives of relevant units of the delegation and the Naval Region 2 Command also discussed issues relating to the political missions of the units. Concluding the event, General Tien acknowledged and hailed Naval Region 2’s achievements over the past time and asked them to fulfill all assigned missions while ensuring logistic work and firmly protecting national sovereignty over seas and islands. Translated by Minh Anh
