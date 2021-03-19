GDP marks Vietnamese youth’ day and honor outstanding young officers

At the event, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics (GDP) Senior Lieutenant General Do Can recalled the 90-year-old proud history of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and said that over the past nine decades, under the direct leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, generations of Vietnamese youth have voluntarily taken part in the national protection wars in the past and present national construction and defense cause. Their contributions have enriched the glorious tradition of the young generations in the cause for national liberation, construction, and defense. General Can emphasized that under the instructions of the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the GDP, military youth organizations have conducted various activities and created favorable conditions for its members to promote their creativity and successfully fulfil all of their assigned missions. Over the past 70 years since the first military youth organization was established, generations of military youth have whole heartedly devoted their lives to the national construction and defense cause, contributing to enriching the glorious tradition of the nation in general and the Vietnam People's Army in particular. Addressing the event, General Luong Cuong affirmed that as typical representatives of the… Read full this story

