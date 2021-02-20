Galaxy studio becomes exclusive distributor of the Walt Disney studios' theatrical releases in Vietnam Galaxy Studio (Galaxy Studio Joint Stock Company) on March 30 made an official announcement that it has reached an agreement with The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia), and has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of theatrical movie releases from The Walt Disney Studios in the Vietnam market. From 1st January 2021, Galaxy Studio is officially the exclusive distributor of all theatrical feature films from The Walt Disney Studios in the Vietnam market. Galaxy Studio will bring Disney theatrical content to the big screens in Vietnam, from highly anticipated live action blockbusters produced by Marvel Studios, Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios, LucasFilm, to animation films from Pixar Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios. CEO of Galaxy Studio, Ms. Dinh Thanh Huong said theatrical releases from The Walt Disney Studios are known to cater to local needs and the country's distinct culture through voice dubbing, music composition and localization. Disney shows their commitment to connect with local audiences through their quality films and localization efforts, and work with local partners that truly understand the local landscape and audience preferences. Having operated for more than 20 years in… Read full this story

